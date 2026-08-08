Cebu City Council to investigate viral student fight and recent campus threats

A VIRAL video showing two Grade 7 students fighting near a local church has prompted Cebu City officials to launch an inquiry into school safety and youth violence. Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover is calling for an executive session to examine whether local child protection and anti-bullying programs are still effective. The move follows growing public concern over student safety, which has been heightened by recent threats made against several area schools.

Viral video sparks outrage

The physical fight took place on July 29, 2026 near San Isidro Parish Church in Barangay Talamban and involved two students from Talamban National High School. However, video footage of the incident only surfaced on social media on Monday, Aug. 3, quickly drawing widespread attention.

Alcover noted that the video alarmed many parents because it showed one student repeatedly punching another while bystanders recorded the fight on their phones instead of helping.

Authorities intervene

Following the incident, the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) of the Talamban Police Station, school officials and local barangay leaders immediately launched an investigation.

A case conference was held with the students' parents, school administrators and social welfare representatives. All parties agreed that the two minors will undergo a diversion program supervised by the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), while also arranging a medical exam and coverage of expenses for the victim.

Broader youth issues

In a privilege speech delivered before the City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 4, Alcover stressed that the fight is a symptom of larger challenges facing today's youth.

"This is not merely about two students engaging in a physical fight," Alcover said. "It reflects broader concerns affecting today’s youth, including bullying, peer pressure, the influence of violent content on social media, lack of conflict-resolution skills, inadequate parental supervision and mental and emotional health issues."

Rising safety concerns

The councilor also raised alarms over recent threats made against local educational institutions. A Facebook post by a user named "Smith Bong" recently threatened a shooting at several upland public schools, including Binaliw National High School, Mabini Integrated School, Agsungot Integrated School and Guba National High School.

Safety fears further escalated after the University of Cebu-Banilad campus was forced to suspend classes on Aug. 4 due to a bomb threat.

Call for policy review

To address these issues, Alcover requested an executive session with the council's committees on peace and order, education and youth. The goal is to review existing policies on campus safety, off-campus bullying, guidance services and school-barangay coordination.

The upcoming session will bring together key stakeholders, including representatives from the Cebu City Police Office WCPD, the Department of Education Cebu City Division, DSWS, Barangay Talamban officials and school leadership.

Alcover reminded officials that local governments are legally obligated to protect minors under the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013 and the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act. "Our schools must remain safe spaces where learning, discipline, respect and character formation are nurtured," he said. "Protecting our children requires a collaborative effort among schools, parents, barangays, law enforcement agencies, social welfare offices and the local government." / CAV