Cebu City councilor opposes proposed new rules for bars following fatal drunk driving crash

A CEBU City official is speaking out against two new proposed laws that would punish bars and restaurants for the actions of drunk drivers.

Councilor Winston Pepito says these measures could hurt local businesses and workers without actually stopping people from driving while intoxicated.

Fatal reckless driving sparks proposals

On February 8, 23-year-old entrepreneur Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng was killed along Paseo Saturnino Road in Barangay Banilad in a crash that authorities said allegedly involved drunk driver Sean Andrew Pajarillo.

Police and traffic investigators conducted an alcohol test on Pajarillo about 18 to 19 hours after the incident. The delay was attributed to the lack of equipment and hospital procedures. Because of the gap between the crash and the examination, the official result showed no alcohol in his system. The test result was negative.

In response, two separate ordinances have been filed to hold alcohol-serving businesses more accountable. However, in an interview on Friday, February 20, 2026, Pepito made it clear he would not support them.

“I will not support policies that punish businesses and hardworking employees for the mistakes of a few drunk drivers,” Pepito said.

The proposed "Responsible Alcohol Service"

The first measure, filed by Councilor Pablo “Paul” Labra II, is the “Cebu City Responsible Alcohol Service Ordinance.” It would require bars, restaurants, hotels, and nightclubs to refuse service to anyone who is clearly drunk.

Staff would be trained to spot signs of intoxication, such as slurred speech or poor coordination. Businesses would also have to help drunk customers find safe rides home. Those who don't follow the rules could face fines up to P5,000 and possible suspension.

The "Kingston Ralph Ordinance"

The second proposal, introduced by Councilor Harold Go, is even stricter. The “Kingston Ralph Ordinance” would make businesses liable if they knowingly serve a visibly drunk person who causes an injury, death or property damage within six hours of leaving.

The penalties under Go's proposal are much higher:

First offense: P20,000 fine and a 30-day liquor permit suspension.

Second offense: P50,000 fine and loss of the liquor permit.

Third offense: P100,000 fine and permanent closure of the business.

Concerns over jobs and enforcement

Pepito expressed concern about how these rules would work in real life. He questioned how staff could accurately judge if someone is "visibly intoxicated" and warned that the pressure could lead to job losses and lower revenue for the city.

“My concern is the economic impact and potential displacement of employees. What kind of training is this? How will employees know when to refuse service?” Pepito asked.

He argued that enforcement must be handled carefully so the burden isn't shifted from the individual to the business.

What happens next?

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña said the authors of the bills have been asked to work with legal advisers to make the rules clearer. Specifically, they need a better definition of what "visible intoxication" looks like.

Both proposed laws will move to committee hearings next. Members of the public and local business owners will be invited to share their views before a final decision is made. / CAV