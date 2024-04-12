Cebu City councilor proposes single pole policy

APPROXIMATELY 60 percent of Cebu City’s overhead wires are no longer functioning, while the remaining 40 percent are still operational, according to Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo.

Guardo, who is the head of the Technical Infrastructure Committee, said that the tangled wires have accumulated over the past 20 years due to lack of maintenance.

SunStar Cebu has reported at least six leaning poles within the city, with entangled wires attached.

During an episode of Beyond the Headlines, SunStar Cebu's news and commentary online program on Thursday, Guardo said that about 60 percent of the overhead wires are already dead wires while the remaining 40 percent are still functioning.

Guardo said he plans to pass an ordinance mandating a single pole policy, adding that wooden poles needed to be removed.

In an interview on Friday, Guardo said the purpose of the single pole policy is to create more space on the sidewalk.

Guardo mentioned that the existing poles along the sidewalks are too numerous, covering a significant amount of space in the area. (AML)