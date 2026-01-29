Cebu City councilor questions why Binaliw landfill stayed open past 2025

A Cebu City Council session on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, revealed that the Binaliw landfill was still operating in 2026, even though records showed it should have stopped accepting waste in 2025.

The landfill became the focus of scrutiny after a trash slide on Jan. 8 killed 36 people and caused a garbage disposal crisis in Cebu City.

Landfill operations under question

Councilor Joel Garganera said the landfill’s environmental compliance certificate (ECC) was issued in 2017 and amended in 2020 to expand the disposal area to 17 hectares.

Under the amended ECC, the landfill was projected to operate for five years starting in 2020. Garganera, who chairs the council’s environment committee, said this period ended in 2025.

Despite this, the landfill continued operating into 2026, when the deadly collapse happened.

Council grills EMB 7

The executive session was originally set as a technical briefing by the Environmental Management Bureau Region 7, or Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7.

The discussion turned tense as councilors questioned the agency’s enforcement role. Garganera asked, “Are you trying to imply that the EMB had no involvement in why this tragedy happened?”

EMB 7 Director Edward Ang, who took office on Jan. 21, faced most of the questions. He replaced Victoria Abrera, who was recalled to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Central Office.

Ang said he had not personally inspected the Binaliw landfill since assuming his post. He relied on office records and drone footage instead.

He added that the EMB had earlier issued notices of violation to the landfill operator, including a pending case under the Clean Water Act.

Dispute over the cause

Ang said EMB experts pointed to a combination of Typhoon Tino and seismic activity as the cause of the trash slide. He said the agency classified the incident as force majeure, or an event caused by natural forces.

However, Ang admitted that preventive safeguards should have been in place.

Councilors challenged the explanation. They said landfills are designed to withstand bad weather and natural hazards.

To the City Council, the discussion highlighted weaknesses in the oversight of waste facilities, not just a natural disaster.

Questions remain unanswered

It is still unclear why the landfill kept accepting waste after its projected lifespan.

Mayor Nestor Archival said the landfill uses three hectares for waste disposal and can handle up to 1,200 tons of garbage each day. He added that questions remain about the legality of its continued operations.

Garganera said, “The ECC has already lapsed. Whatever is stated in the ECC should have been complied with.”

Impact on waste collection

The trash slide involved a slope failure that sent large volumes of garbage downhill. After the incident, the DENR ordered the suspension of dumping at the site.

This disrupted the collection of about 600 tons of waste in several barangays across the city.

The Cebu City Government is now hauling garbage to other disposal sites in Barangay Polog in Consolacion and in the towns of Aloguinsan and Toledo City.

To reduce hauling costs, Archival pushed for the implementation of the “no segregation, no collection” policy by February.

Ongoing investigations

The probe into the incident is continuing on two tracks.

First, an independent DENR team led by Assistant Secretary Norlito Eneran will conduct a rapid engineering and environmental appraisal of the landfill. The team will check compliance with the ECC and prepare a rehabilitation plan.

DENR Secretary Raphael Lotilla said, “The government is taking all necessary measures to ensure that responsible parties are held answerable for this tragedy.”

Second, the City Council said it will continue its own inquiry and seek more documents, including inspection records, related to the landfill’s operations. / CAV, EHP