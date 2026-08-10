Councilor demands clear waste roadmap as Cebu City struggles with garbage crisis

CEBU City Councilor Harold Kendrick Go is calling on Mayor Nestor Archival to present the City’s official short- and long-term waste management plans to the City Council. The request follows growing complaints from residents, barangay officials and business owners over uncollected trash. To address the issue, Go filed a proposed resolution seeking a Short-Term Solid Waste Management Action Plan covering July to December 2026, alongside a Long-Term Solid Waste Management Plan spanning 2026 to 2036.

Call for executive transparency

Go expressed frustration that city lawmakers are among the last to learn about major developments concerning Cebu City's garbage system. He noted that he frequently learns about operational changes from media reports and barangay captains rather than directly from the Executive Department.

"I think it’s about time that the mayor should inform this council his long-term and short-term plans with regards to addressing the garbage problem within the city,” Go said.

"Kita mismo diri sa council, kita ang pinakaulahi nga makahibawo unsay direksyon sa Syudad sa Sugbo kung unsay ilang mga plano nga himuon,” he added.

(We ourselves here in the council are the last to know what direction Cebu City is taking and what plans they intend to carry out.)

Go urged executive officials to coordinate more closely with the Legislative Department by providing clear details on collection schedules, procedures and truck deployments. He emphasized that a coordinated system is necessary to ensure garbage collection is distributed fairly and consistently across every neighborhood.

Health hazards and business concerns

In his resolution, Go cited Republic Act 9003, also known as the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, which mandates local government units to handle the collection, transport and proper disposal of solid waste.

Uncollected waste in several barangays has led to foul odors, sanitation problems and health risks. As chairman of the City Council’s committee on trade, commerce and entrepreneurship, Go noted that local business owners are experiencing similar issues, warning that garbage buildup threatens commercial operations and harms the city’s image as a business and tourism center.

Go is also requesting an update on the composition, proposed expansion, accomplishments and recommendations of the Cebu City Solid Waste Management Task Force so the council can provide appropriate funding and legislative support.

Shift in collection operations

The councilor's call comes as the City works to stop using the South Road Properties (SRP) as a temporary garbage transfer station. The Environmental Management Bureau 7 issued a cease and desist order on June 7 against the SRP facility, ordering the site to be cleared within 90 days.

Mayor Archival previously stated that garbage clearance at the facility was underway, with full clearance expected before the end of August. On July 31, the City launched a new barangay-based garbage collection system to keep trucks from taking waste to the SRP.

Under this setup, barangay trucks collect household waste and bring it to designated pickup points at night, generally between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Private hauler Pinoy Basurero then collects the waste for final disposal. Households are required to put segregated waste in sacks to stop loose trash from spilling onto streets.

Building a long-term solution

Go stressed that the ongoing changes to daily collection make a clear roadmap more important than ever. With an official plan in place, lawmakers can align legislation and budget allocations with actual community needs rather than reacting to operational changes after they occur. / CAV