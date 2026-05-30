Cebu City councilors push to expand senior citizen aid

Summary:

Cebu City Councilors Nyza Archival, Pastor Alcover Jr., and Harry Eran proposed an amendment to City Ordinance 2453 to expand financial assistance to senior citizens who registered to vote in 2014.

The measure, currently pending committee deliberations, seeks to change the voter registration cutoff year from 2013 to 2014 to include thousands of elderly residents on the program's waiting list.

Under the current social welfare program, qualified Cebu City senior citizen beneficiaries receive an annual financial assistance amount of P12,000, which is commonly distributed in quarterly P3,000 payouts.

THOUSANDS of elderly residents in Cebu City who have remained excluded from the financial assistance program for years could soon become eligible beneficiaries under a proposed amendment seeking to expand the coverage of the senior citizen aid ordinance.

Three councilors are pushing to amend City Ordinance 2453 to include senior citizens who registered as Cebu City voters in 2014, a move expected to open the program to another batch of elderly residents currently on the waiting list.

The proposed measure was filed by Councilors Nyza “Nice” Archival, Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. and Harry Eran, and is now pending before the City Council committees on laws, senior citizens and finance for deliberation.

Proposed cutoff extension

At the center of the amendment is a proposed revision to the program’s voter registration cutoff year. Under the existing ordinance, only senior citizens who were registered voters of Cebu City in 2013 or earlier may qualify for the City Government’s annual P12,000 financial assistance. If approved, the proposed amendment would move the cutoff year from 2013 to 2014, potentially allowing thousands of elderly residents who were previously excluded from the program to finally receive the benefit.

Section 5 amendment

The proposal specifically seeks to amend Section 5(c) of City Ordinance 2453 to state:

“Must be a registered voter of Cebu City as of year 2014 as evidenced by a Voter’s Certification issued by Comelec.”

The proposed ordinance said many senior citizens who registered in 2014 remain unable to access the City Government’s assistance program despite meeting other qualifications and continuing to wait for inclusion.

“The City Council deems it necessary to expand the coverage of City Ordinance 2453, as amended, from 2013 to 2014, to reflect the policy direction of the City in identifying qualified beneficiaries,” the proposal said.

Expanding social support

The amendment forms part of the City Government’s continuing effort to widen social welfare support for elderly residents, particularly amid rising living costs and increasing demand for financial assistance among senior citizens. Under the current program, qualified beneficiaries receive P12,000 yearly financial assistance from the City Government, commonly distributed quarterly at P3,000 per payout. The financial aid program has become one of the City Government’s largest social welfare initiatives for senior citizens.

To qualify under existing rules, applicants must be legitimate senior citizens, bona fide residents of Cebu City and compliant with documentary requirements imposed by the City Government.

Addressing the waiting list

One of the key requirements involves proof of voter registration in Cebu City, which the City Government uses as part of its verification process to establish residency and long-term ties to the city. Supporters of the amendment said the current cutoff year has unintentionally left out many elderly residents who genuinely reside in Cebu City but registered as voters after 2013. They said several senior citizens who registered in 2014 remain on the waiting list despite meeting the other qualifications required by the City Government.

The proposal also cited the Local Government Code of 1991, which authorizes local government units to establish and implement social welfare programs benefiting senior citizens and other vulnerable sectors. While the proposed amendment has gained attention from senior citizen groups and beneficiaries hoping to be included in the program, the measure must still undergo committee deliberations, possible public discussions and approval by the City Council before it can take effect.

If passed, the amendment would mark another expansion of Cebu City’s senior citizen assistance program, which has gradually increased its coverage through the years as the number of elderly residents seeking aid continues to grow. / CAV