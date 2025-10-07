Cebu City courts evacuate ‘risky’ Qimonda after quake

THE courts in Cebu City have been advised to immediately evacuate the Qimonda I.T. Center at the North Reclamation Area, their temporary home, after a structural assessment declared the building “risky” following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30, 2025.

Why it matters: The building’s current state poses a safety risk to “clients, lawyers, judges and staff.” Though repairable, major work is required, forcing operations to halt for three months. The center has housed the courts since the 2013 quake.

Recommendation: Councilor Dave Tumulak, the City’s disaster council chair, announced the team recommended the immediate evacuation of all occupants.

The problem: Engineers noted that cracks and fallen debris were visible even before the latest tremor, meaning the building could “move unexpectedly.”

Temporary court plan: Court operations will shift online via videoconferencing to prevent disruptions. The ground floor, used for bail postings, will remain accessible.

Meanwhile, other facilities faced inspections. The Mandaue City Government is calling for a safety inspection of the old Mactan-Mandaue Bridge due to its vital role connecting mainland Cebu to Mactan Island.

In northern Cebu, Daanbantayan Police Station’s operations have been suspended as the building was declared unsafe. Detainees were transferred to the Medellin Police Station, and officers are using tents from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Local officials said comprehensive assessments are underway across affected areas to ensure public safety. / CAV, ABC, AYB