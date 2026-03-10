Cebu City cuts idle fuel waste, electricity

CEBU City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña has directed City Hall personnel to turn off government vehicle engines while parked or on standby to conserve fuel. The directive, approved by Mayor Nestor Archival, aims to promote prudent resource management amid rising gasoline prices. Personnel who fail to comply with the engine-idling restriction face potential disciplinary action.

“This measure is encouraged especially in light of the recent increase in gasoline prices and in keeping with the government’s commitment to prudent resource management,” Osmeña said in a March 10, 2026 letter to City Hall personnel.

All offices and personnel assigned government vehicles are instructed to ensure engines are off when vehicles are parked or on standby.

In an interview on Monday, March 9, Archival said the City Government will also implement energy-saving measures in offices to reduce fuel and electricity consumption. Air-conditioning units at Cebu City Hall will be turned off starting at 12 noon, and lights—including elevators—will gradually be turned off by 4 p.m.

“These are small things, but they will count,” Archival said, noting that a similar policy, before he became mayor, previously saved the City around P80,000 per month.

Archival also ordered the City Legal Office to revive a special task force to monitor market prices and prevent profiteering. The task force will coordinate with the Department of Trade and Industry to ensure fair pricing of basic goods amid supply concerns and rising transport costs.

The initiatives form part of the national government’s ongoing effort to conserve energy resources amid tensions in the Middle East. / CAV