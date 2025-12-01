Cebu City cuts Sinulog 2026 budget to P78M, redirects savings to Tino recovery programs

CEBU City has trimmed its Sinulog 2026 budget from the originally proposed P100 million down to P78 million, with the difference redirected to rehabilitation and recovery programs for communities affected by Typhoon Tino.

Mayor Nestor Archival said the city will keep the festivities equally successful, but with lower spending, emphasizing that the adjustment reflects the administration’s priority to address urgent post-disaster needs.

A total of 37 contingents have confirmed participation in next year’s grand parade after the November 30 deadline.

The roster includes 12 out-of-town contingents, 17 from Cebu City barangays and schools, seven from Cebu Province and nearby cities, and one guest performer, the Masskara Festival of Bacolod.

Archival said the city will maintain last year’s carousel route, but will place limits on floats and discourage large groups from tailing contingent vehicles to improve crowd control.

Street parties organized by the City Government will not be held; instead, potential festival-related events will depend on the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI). Possible activity sites identified include the South Road Properties, Escario, Plaza Independencia, and the IT Park area.

The mayor added that Sinulog 2026 will carry the theme “United in Faith and Love” with the traditional call “One Beat, One Dance.”

Prize allocations remain unchanged from the previous year.

Despite the reduced budget, Archival said the city aims to deliver a festival that matches the success of last year’s edition, which concluded close to 10 p.m. and featured 43 contingents including guest performers. (CAV)