Cebu City cuts trash by 50 tons daily through new recycling push

CEBU City is finally seeing a breakthrough in its long-running battle with garbage. By enforcing stricter waste rules and using new shredding technology, the city has successfully reduced its daily trash by 50 tons, providing much-needed relief to its disposal system.

Saving money and space

Before these new initiatives, Cebu City collected an average of 600 tons of garbage every single day. That number has now dropped to roughly 550 tons. According to Mayor Nestor Archival, this change is driven by two main things: better waste segregation in local neighborhoods (barangays) and new shredding operations at the Carbon Public Market. This reduction isn't just good for the planet; it’s good for the City’s budget. It costs about P3,000 to haul and dispose of just one ton of trash. By cutting out 50 tons, the city could save approximately P150,000 every single day.

Why this matters now

The timing of this success is vital. For years, Cebu City has faced a waste crisis. The Binaliw landfill was recently closed due to environmental complaints and over-capacity. The City also still remembers the tragedy of a fatal trash slide that claimed 36 lives. To prevent future disasters, the city is returning to the rules of Republic Act 9003. This law requires local governments to keep waste out of landfills by focusing on recycling and composting instead.

Success in barangays and markets

The project is currently seeing great results in 30 upland barangays. These areas often struggle with the logistics of moving trash. "If each barangay diverts just one ton of waste daily through proper segregation, 30 tons are effectively kept out of landfills," Mayor Archival explained. Meanwhile, at the Carbon Public Market — the city's largest trading hub — shredding machines are already processing 15 tons of waste a day. The city hopes to push that number up to 20 tons soon, which would account for half of the market's total daily trash.

Turning trash into food

In the past, organic waste from markets caused bad smells and toxic runoff at dumpsites. Today, that waste is being turned into a resource. Biodegradable materials from the Carbon market are now taken to the City Agriculture Department’s nursery. There, the trash is turned into organic compost. This compost is then given to local farmers to help grow crops, creating a "circular economy" where nothing goes to waste.

Teaching the next generation

On Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, Mayor Archival personally showed a group of students and parents from the John Dewey School for Children how to sort trash properly. He believes that getting the community involved is the only way to solve the City's biggest challenges. As these programs succeed, the City Government plans to bring shredding and composting tools to even more markets and residential areas across Cebu. / CAV