Cebu City dangles P3M for Sinulog 2024 champions

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama announced Wednesday, January 17, 2023, that they have increased the cash prize for contingents who will emerge champions in the Sinulog 2024 grand showdown on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

From the original P1 million, the grand prize was increased to P3 million, both for the Free Interpretation and Sinulog-Based categories of the Sinulog Festival 2024, which will be held at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The cash prizes for the second to fifth placers in each category have also been raised.

The prizes are as follows:

* Grand champion -- P3 million

* Second place -- P2 million

* Third place -- P1.5 million

* Fourth place -- P1 million

* Fifth place -- P750,000

