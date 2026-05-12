Cebu City declares garbage emergency

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has declared a State of Solid Waste Management Emergency in the city, citing escalating waste disposal concerns, environmental risks and the urgent need to reduce dependence on landfill dumping following the closure of the Binaliw landfill.

Under Executive Order (EO) 073, Series of 2026, signed on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, Archival directed the immediate implementation of emergency measures focused on waste reduction, segregation, recycling, composting and controlled disposal operations.

The order emphasized that the current waste situation threatens public health, environmental safety and essential government services, necessitating urgent intervention from both government agencies and the public.

Mandatory segregation

Archival underscored that under Republic Act (RA) 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, only residual waste — estimated at about 15 percent of total garbage generated — should ultimately reach landfill facilities if proper segregation and diversion systems are strictly implemented.

The executive order noted that recyclable materials can still be sold or recovered while biodegradable waste can be converted into compost or natural fertilizers, significantly reducing landfill dependency and disposal costs.

Under the emergency declaration, all households are now required to segregate waste, while barangays are directed to intensify information campaigns promoting recycling, composting and proper waste disposal practices.

Barangays are also encouraged to reactivate and operationalize their materials recovery facilities, deploy eco-aides or waste marshals and submit weekly compliance reports to the City Environment and Natural Resources Office.

The City Government will initially pilot the program in 10 barangays, including Basak San Nicolas, Barrio Luz, Carreta, Tejero, Mabolo, Tinago, Inayawan, Lorega and Kalunasan, before expanding the initiative citywide after evaluation.

Archival’s order also strengthens the City Solid Waste Management Board and formally creates a task force that will serve as the operational arm of the City in implementing emergency waste management policies.

The task force will be headed by an executive director and supported by data managers, community organizers and administrative personnel tasked to monitor compliance, coordinate with barangays and civil society groups and facilitate waste diversion and composting programs.

Private establishments and homeowners’ associations are likewise directed to comply with segregation measures and establish their own waste reduction systems, including operational materials recovery facilities where applicable.

The order also calls on schools, churches, civic groups and other institutions to help mobilize communities and promote composting and recycling initiatives.

Safety validation

The declaration comes amid continuing concerns over the City’s waste disposal situation following the Jan. 8 trash slide at the Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS) landfill in Barangay Binaliw that killed 36 people and prompted the issuance of a cease and desist order (CDO) against the facility.

Since the closure of the landfill, the City has been hauling waste to alternative disposal sites, including Aloguinsan, resulting in significantly higher hauling and tipping costs for the City Government.

The issue further intensified after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), through DENR-Environmental Management Bureau 7, partially lifted the CDO, allowing limited operations within a designated interim cell at the Binaliw landfill under strict environmental conditions.

During a City Council executive session on April 28, PWS Cebu manager Niño Abellana confirmed that the facility had begun limited acceptance of waste from private establishments under controlled operations within the interim cell, which he clarified was separate from the portion affected by the landslide.

The DENR earlier said the partial reopening was subject to continued rehabilitation, slope stabilization measures, leachate management and compliance with amended environmental compliance certificate requirements.

However, several council members, including Joel Garganera, raised concerns over transparency, coordination and whether sufficient safety validation had already been completed before allowing limited operations to resume.

Despite the partial reopening, Archival earlier clarified that the City has not resumed dumping waste at the Binaliw landfill, stressing that public safety and independent validation remain the City’s top priorities before any future use of the facility can be considered. (CAV)