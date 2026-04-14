Cebu City declares state of preparedness amid extreme heat

THE Cebu City Council has approved a resolution declaring a State of Preparedness across the entire city in response to extreme heat conditions linked to the El Niño phenomenon, citing risks to health, agriculture, and water supply.

The resolution noted that prolonged dry spells and rising temperatures are already affecting public health, environmental sustainability, and basic resources, prompting the need for proactive government action.

It stressed that the current conditions pose significant threats to water availability, food security, and the welfare of vulnerable communities.

“The City of Cebu is currently experiencing extreme heat conditions associated with the El Niño phenomenon, resulting in prolonged dry spells, reduced water availability, and elevated temperatures,” the resolution stated.

Lawmakers also warned that the agricultural sector, particularly in upland and rural barangays, has been heavily affected, with declining crop productivity, soil degradation, and heat stress among livestock.

“The effects of El Niño have likewise threatened the livelihood of farmers, livestock raisers, and agricultural workers, thereby necessitating timely and coordinated government intervention,” it added.

The council anchored its declaration on Republic Act No. 10121 or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, which mandates local government units to adopt proactive measures in addressing disaster and climate-related risks.

Under the declaration, the city government is expected to mobilize resources, strengthen monitoring, and implement preventive and adaptive measures to mitigate the impact of extreme heat and potential drought conditions.

The resolution also directed the Cebu City Agriculture Office to intensify monitoring and support for affected farmers and livestock raisers.

This includes technical assistance, water resource management strategies, heat mitigation measures for animals, and other interventions aimed at protecting agricultural productivity and food security.

The declaration was moved by Councilor Dave Tumulak. (CAV)