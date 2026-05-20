Cebu City defends permit issued to Binaliw landfill operator after trash slide

Summary:

The Cebu City BPLO defended issuing a business permit to Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. on April 17, stating the operator completed all requirements despite a standing cease-and-desist order.

Councilor Joel Garganera questioned the permit's issuance during an ongoing investigation into a January 8 trash slide that killed 36 people, arguing public safety should precede processing deadlines.

The landfill resumed limited operations accepting private waste after DENR-EMB 7 partially lifted its closure order, as Cebu City faces pressure to find new waste disposal options.

THE Cebu City Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) is defending its choice to give a business permit to Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc.(PWS). This decision comes even though the landfill operator is still under a cease-and-desist order after a deadly trash slide on January 8, 2026, in Barangay Binaliw.

The issue came to light during a public hearing for a new safety rule called the "Cebu City Solid Waste Facility Public Safety Ordinance of 2026," which was written by Councilor Mikel Rama.

Why the permit was given

BPLO legal officer Cherry Cutillar explained that the company received its final business permit on April 17. She said the company followed all the usual rules and paperwork required by the city.

According to Cutillar, the company handed in all necessary clearances. This included a certificate from the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Ccenro), a valid sanitary permit, and a fire safety inspection certificate.

“The basis for the issuance is that the applicant completed the requirements,” Cutillar told members of the City Council.

Cutillar also explained that the BPLO had to follow Republic Act 11032, also known as the Ease of Doing Business Act. This law forces government offices to process applications within a certain time. She noted that the company kept checking on its application, and there was no official rule stopping the city from giving them the permit at that time. However, she mentioned that the city can still cancel the permit later if official problems are found.

Safety concerns

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera strongly questioned the city's move. He asked why a business permit was given while investigations into the fatal landfill collapse are still going on, and while the facility is still supposed to be shut down.

Garganera argued that the city should have been much more careful. He reminded everyone that the January 8 incident was very serious, taking the lives of 36 people and injuring several others.

The councilor wants to know if the city actually checked the safety of the facility itself. He is also worried that giving the company a permit now might make it harder for the city to challenge the landfill's operations in the future.

Hidden information

Garganera believes that public safety should be more important than meeting quick paperwork deadlines. He pointed out that the City Council and some city offices have not even received copies of the official order that allowed the landfill to partially reopen.

He criticized the lack of transparency about what is actually written in that partial lifting order, which came from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-EMB 7). Garganera is asking city offices to wait for the final results of a big investigation by the national DENR team before letting the facility move forward.

What is Happening at the Landfill Now?

The Binaliw landfill was completely shut down after the massive January 8 trash slide. But during a meeting on April 28, PWS manager Niño Abellana confirmed that the landfill has already started accepting limited waste from private businesses again.

The DENR-EMB 7 recently stepped in and partially lifted the closure order. This allows the company to run limited operations in a separate engineered landfill cell under strict safety conditions while they fix the rest of the site.

This move has worried several city councilors, especially since the landfill started taking trash again before the full investigation was finished. At the same time, Cebu City is facing a worsening garbage crisis because its trash-hauling deal with Aloguinsan has run out, forcing local leaders to look at the Binaliw landfill as a backup choice.

What happens next?

The debate over the Binaliw landfill shows a tough balancing act between strict safety rules and the city's urgent need to manage its garbage. As local leaders push for more transparency, the final results of the national DENR safety investigation will decide whether the facility can truly prove it is safe enough to stay open.