Cebu City dengue cases in ‘decline’ after September peak

DENGUE cases in Cebu City are on a downward trend following a peak in early September, according to Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

The total reported cases reached 2,995 as of Oct. 19, 2024, according to data from the Cebu City Health Department (CHD).

During a press conference at the City Hall on Monday, Oct. 21, Garcia revealed that the highest number of cases was recorded in the first week of September, with 365 cases reported between Sept.1-8.

The dengue cases decreased to 256 on Sept. 9-15. But they slightly increased to 259 on Sept. 16-22.

Since then, the numbers have been decreasing:

187 cases on Sept. 23-28;

173 cases on Sept. 29-Oct. 5;

144 cases Oct. 6-12; and

10 cases on Oct. 13-19.

Based on this declining trend, Garcia said he does not see the need to declare a public health emergency, a stance he has maintained since Sept. 30.

Dr. Daisy Villa, head of the Cebu City Health Department, reported to the City Council on Oct. 16 that out of the 2,831 cases recorded up to Oct. 3, 941 were confirmed while 1,890 were suspected cases. The city has also reported 17 dengue-related deaths, with 11 confirmed and six suspected.

The CHD has implemented the “5S” dengue prevention campaign, which includes search and destroy, secure self-protection, seek early consultation, support vector-control measures, and sustain hydration.

However, City Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos expressed concerns about the lack of a comprehensive solution to minimize dengue cases.

The local lawmaker questioned whether the City Government had evaluated and collaborated with barangays to intensify their dengue campaign programs.

Garcia attributed the decline in cases to various interventions, including barangay-level awareness campaigns.

“I think all of these really worked. That is why the number of cases is going down,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English. / JPS