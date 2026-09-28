Cebu City deploys 6 free buses for Sept. 29 transport strike

THE Cebu City Government will deploy six buses offering free rides from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, to assist commuters affected by the transport strike.

The buses will serve the following routes:

• Bus 1: Bulacao–Colon

• Bus 2: Colon–Bulacao

• Bus 3: Guadalupe–Colon

• Bus 4: Colon–Guadalupe

• Bus 5: Talamban–Colon

• Bus 6: Colon–Talamban

Stops along the South route include Bulacao, N. Bacalso Avenue, P. del Rosario, Day-as and Colon, while the Guadalupe route will include Petron Guadalupe, V. Rama, Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), eMall, Leon Kilat and Colon.

The North route will cover Ban-Tal Road, Ayala Center Cebu, M.J. Cuenco Avenue, and Colon.

All six buses will operate during peak hours from 6 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 8 p.m., while three buses will operate during the remaining hours.

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) will assign two Quick Response Team personnel to each bus to assist passengers and respond to emergencies.

Priority assistance will be given to senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), pregnant women and other vulnerable passengers. (CAV)