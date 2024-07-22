Cebu City distributes wheelchairs to PWDs

FIVE wheelchairs were given to the persons with disabilities (PWDs) beneficiaries as Cebu City celebrates National Disability Rights Week.

On Monday, July 22, 2024, the PWDs commemorated their celebration at the Plaza Sugbo grounds at the Cebu City Hall.

The highlight of the program was to celebrate and remind the rights of PWD. This also serves as a reminder that those who are less in life must be abundant in law.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia quoted from the late President Ramon Magsaysay that, “'those who have less in life should have more in law.”

"Usahay kaning atong sector dali ra kaayong malimtan. Kaning atong sector dali ra matake for granted. Kining atong sector gamay kaayo usahay og ayuda gikan sa gobyerno. Mao na nga ato gyud ning dapat balihon,” said Garcia.

Garcia said that it is important that everyone is united so that the voice of the PWD sector will be heard.

Garcia also said that the City Government has been supportive of the PWD sector. According to him, the PWDs receive P1,000 every month which can be claimed quarterly each year. (JPS with Marianne Arias and Arabella Luzon, HNU Interns)