Cebu City Division tops overall medal haul

THE Cebu City Division grabbed the top spot in the total medal count at the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

As of 5:25 p.m. on Friday, July 12, the Cebu City Division garnered nine gold medals, 10 silver medals, and one bronze medal.

This marks the first time in Palarong Pambansa history that awards and recognitions will be bestowed to the top 5 schools division offices (SDOs) and local government units based on their total medal haul.

The standout performers for Cebu City were the University of Cebu’s (UC) Mitchloni Dinauanao and Francis Sombal, who impressively clinched six gold medals in dancesport.

The dynamic tandem triumphed in the Junior Latin Single Dance Paso Doble, Junior Latin Grade A - 5 Dance, Junior Latin Single Dance Chachacha, Junior Latin Single Dance Samba, Junior Latin Single Dance Rumba, and Junior Latin Single Dance Jive competitions.

Shadelle Hernandez and Rhyss Fajardo from Abellana National School also won in the Junior Standard Single Dance Quickstep.

Another outstanding UC athlete, Edelyn Vosotros, likewise triumphed in the secondary girls’ blitz chess tourney.

Vosotros brought home another gold for Cebu City when she and partner Kristina Belano of the University of San Jose-Recoletos dominated the team competition.