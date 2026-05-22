Cebu City dog vax shortage

Summary:

Cebu City faces an anti-rabies vaccine shortage, with the DVMF stating that 8,000 to 10,000 additional vials are needed to achieve a 70 percent dog vaccination coverage target.

The City Council discussed a proposed ordinance by Councilor Paul Labra II to institutionalize responsible pet ownership, pet registration with microchipping fees, and stray animal management guidelines.

Animal welfare advocate Norman Marquez criticized the proposal, questioning the implementation of existing laws and arguing that returning animals to communities after intervention contributes to persistent stray populations.

CEBU City is facing a shortage of anti-rabies vaccines, raising concerns about its ability to achieve herd immunity among dogs and strengthen rabies prevention efforts amid ongoing discussions on responsible pet ownership and stray animal management.

During its regular session on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, the City Council discussed a proposed ordinance seeking to institutionalize guidelines on responsible pet ownership, humane community pet care and stray animal management.

The measure, authored by Councilor Paul Labra II, aims to address concerns over stray animals, increasing animal bite incidents, improper disposal of pet waste and low vaccination coverage among pets while promoting responsible pet ownership.

Labra said the policy seeks to balance public health concerns with animal welfare, noting that pets are often considered part of the family.

“For many of us, pets are more than animals, they are companions and part of the family,” he said.

However, discussions during the session also highlighted gaps in the city’s animal health program, particularly the limited vaccine supply.

Jessica Maribojoc, head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), informed councilors that the City Government’s anti-rabies vaccine supply remains insufficient to meet the target vaccination coverage needed to achieve herd immunity among dogs.

The department later clarified that Cebu City still needs an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 vaccine vials to achieve at least 70 percent vaccination coverage of the city’s dog population.

It added that the concern involves not only stray dogs but also owned and community dogs, which are critical in preventing rabies transmission.

“Responsible vaccination coverage among owned dogs and community dogs is just as critical as addressing strays in preventing the spread of rabies,” the DVMF said.

The shortage prompted concern among council members, especially as the Provincial Government and neighboring cities coordinate broader containment efforts.

Councilor Phillip Zafra urged the DVMF to fast-track the procurement of additional vaccines through a supplemental budget instead of waiting for the next annual appropriation.

Under the proposed ordinance, pet owners would be required to register and microchip their pets to improve monitoring and identification. Fees would be set at P600 for lifetime registration with microchipping and P200 for regular registration.

The proposal also drew criticism from animal welfare advocate Norman Marquez, who questioned the city’s implementation of existing animal welfare laws and whether registration fees would provide adequate funding.

Marquez also raised concerns over the catch-neuter-vaccinate-return program, arguing that returning animals to communities after intervention may contribute to persistent stray populations.

He said the city must address the root causes of stray overpopulation, including limited funding for spay and neuter programs, adding that long-standing animal welfare laws have yet to be fully implemented.

The proposed ordinance seeks to strengthen vaccination compliance, responsible pet ownership and community participation in animal welfare programs as Cebu City continues to confront rabies-related public health challenges. / CAV