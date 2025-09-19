Cebu City, DOTr spot gaps in BRT routes ahead of dry run

CEBU City officials and transport agencies have identified several areas for improvement following three days of route inspections for the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project, as preparations continue for the official dry run on September 29, 2025.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and Vice Mayor Tommy Osmeña, together with officials from the Department of Transportation (DOTr), conducted the final route inspection of the CBRT project on Friday, September 19, 2025, identifying adjustments that need to be made ahead of the official dry run.

Archival said in an interview that the simulated runs generally showed smooth travel along inspected routes, but highlighted gaps in road signage, traffic merging, and station management.

He noted that the trip from Fuente Osmeña to the South Bus Terminal took only six minutes, including station stops, or as fast as four minutes without stopping at Abellana Station.

Archival said the trip had been smooth so far, but they observed areas where the road alignment was not entirely straight, along with some merging points, especially at intersections.

Lack of clear signage

He said his main concern was the lack of clear signage, stressing that he wanted these installed before September 29.

“Our expectation is that there will be minor issues, small hitches, even some complaints. Of course, this is one way of testing what will happen,” he said.

He said he will sit down again with the DOTr to come up with solutions to the problems they discovered during the three-day route inspection.

Archival clarified that the recent activity was a route inspection only not the official dry run.

The inspection covered routes from Fuente Osmeña to the South Bus Terminal, while Phase 1 of the CBRT is designed to operate from SM Seaside through the South Road Properties (SRP) to Ayala Center and back.

He said once the dry run begins, buses will officially start picking up passengers. For now, the lanes will be reopened to regular motorists until September 29.

Intersection management

For the DOTr, inspector Joshua Rodrigues said intersection management remains the most pressing concern.

During their earlier run from Il Corso to I.T. Park, Rodrigues observed that buses got stuck at stoplights and occasionally overlapped at stations.

“If we can solve the delays at intersections, then we’re close to the final form of the BRT,” Rodrigues said.

He recommended deploying additional enforcers to man traffic lights during the dry run.

He added that once operational, the buses will run daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The base fare is expected to be P15, with an additional P2.65 per kilometer.

The buses are fully equipped with air conditioning, CCTVs, and dash cams.

Each unit can seat 40 passengers and accommodate up to 80–90 commuters during peak hours with standing room.

Rodrigues also confirmed that Package 1 of the CBRT is already complete, including the Fuente Station.

The agency is in discussions with the City Government to move forward with other phases, with a pilot run eyed for early October covering the Il Corso–I.T. Park route.

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) head Raquel Arce noted that communication with motorists must also be improved to minimize congestion.

On the first day of inspections, many drivers were not informed about lane closures, which caused heavy traffic.

By the second day, however, when the BRT lanes were closed earlier at 6 a.m., motorists were able to adjust and find alternative routes.

"That really depends on what people are used to. We’ll eventually be able to adapt," Arce said.

She added that once the CBRT becomes operational, the Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP) will also be implemented to reorganize and redistribute public utility routes. This would help decongest city roads by providing alternative routes.

The LPTRP has already been approved by the DOTr and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and is now awaiting the final public hearing at the Cebu City Council before full implementation.

Archival stressed that the inspections are crucial to making necessary adjustments before the CBRT begins serving passengers.

“There will always be changes. Some will be happy, others may not. But for us in the City Government, with Mayor Tommy, the council, and of course the National Government, they see this as a sample of the BRT. Hopefully, if this goes well, it will serve as proof of concept that the system is indeed beneficial,” he said. (CAV)