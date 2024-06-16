Cebu City DRRMO gears up for La Niña

WATER gauges have been installed in seven major waterways in Cebu City as a precaution against flooding as the La Niña phenomenon is expected to increase rainfall in the second half of the year.

This is part of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office’s (CCDRRMO) preparations for the La Niña, which the state weather bureau said will arrive in July and could continue until August or September amid the lingering effect of the weak El Niño episode.

The major waterways in the city are Bulacao River, Tagunol Waterway, Kinalumsan River, Guadalupe River, Estero de Parian, Lahug River and Mahiga Creek.

CCDRRMO head Harold Alcontin, in a phone interview on Sunday, June 16, 2024, said they have outlined several measures to mitigate risks posed by La Niña.

Aside from installing water gauges in the city’s seven major rivers for monitoring purposes, the CCDRRMO has also installed early warning signs in landslide- and flood-prone areas. The office also distributed information materials about the dangers of flooding and landslides to barangays.

The CCDRRMO, he said, is also continuing its efforts in cleaning and declogging the waterways.

In the past three days, the CCDRRMO personnel have cleaned Estero de Parian, according to Alcontin.

The CCDRRMO head said various equipment, including suction pumps, have been prepared in advance. The office also has a budget to facilitate equipment rentals.

The office is also monitoring weather bulletins from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration to keep itself updated. / JPS