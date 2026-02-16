Cebu City employees may miss Charter Day bonus amid budget deficit

CEBU City Government employees may not receive a Charter Day bonus this year, as the local government grapples with a budget deficit and the absence of available savings, Mayor Nestor Archival said.

In a press conference on Monday, February 16, 2026, Archival acknowledged that granting a cash incentive would be difficult if the city fails to generate sufficient savings, stressing that fiscal limitations must be carefully considered before any funds are released.

“So pagkakaron, the final is here and then if we cannot have a savings, then it’s difficult to have a bonus and if we push for it, then moabot ang audit memo, suspension memo, and disallowances, then ibalik lang gihapon ang kwarta,” Archival said.

(So at this point, the final decision is here, and if we don’t have savings, it’s difficult to grant a bonus. If we push for it, it could result in an audit memo, suspension memo, and disallowances, and the money would just have to be returned anyway.)

He said the City Government operated at a deficit from January to December 2025, leaving little room to fund additional incentives without risking audit issues.

He warned that approving bonuses without clear funding sources could result in audit suspensions or disallowances, which may ultimately require employees to return the amounts received.

Archival noted that employees who were granted incentives between 2023 and 2025 could also be affected if audit findings determine deficiencies in documentation or funding compliance.

With no confirmed savings and a reported deficit, the administration is exercising caution while awaiting the release of audit reports that will guide its next steps.

As an alternative to a cash bonus, Archival said he is considering granting up to 10 days of leave credits to qualified employees.

The proposal is being studied as a non-monetary incentive that would recognize employees’ service without placing additional strain on city finances.

However, he emphasized that no final decision has been made, pending the outcome of financial assessments and audit reviews.

Cebu City traditionally grants a Charter Day bonus to employees in celebration of its anniversary on February 24.

This year, however, the possibility of a deficit-driven shortfall has cast uncertainty over the customary incentive.

City officials have yet to announce a definitive resolution, with Archival reiterating that any move must comply strictly with budgetary regulations and audit standards to avoid future financial liabilities. (CAV)