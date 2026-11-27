CEBU City Government employees are expected to receive their yearend incentives within December, with job order (JO) workers set to receive P5,000 to P7,000, while regular and casual employees will receive a combined P25,000 package.

Mayor Nestor Archival said the package for regular and casual employees consists of a P20,000 Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) and a P5,000 Productivity Enhancement Incentive (PEI).

Archival said he hopes the incentives will be released within December, subject to compliance with government requirements.

He announced the incentives during the Cebu City Government Employees Union Thanksgiving Night on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

On Wednesday, November 25, Archival said the proposed cash incentives were still being evaluated by the City Treasurer’s Office to ensure that the planned releases comply with government auditing requirements.

The evaluation is intended to prevent possible issues with the Commission on Audit, he said. (CAV)