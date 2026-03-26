Cebu City enforces stricter energy-saving measures in offices

THE Cebu City Government is enforcing stricter energy conservation measures across all its offices following the issuance of a new memorandum signed by Mayor Nestor Archival.

Memorandum No. 2026-00176-B outlines updated policies aimed at reducing electricity and fuel consumption amid rising fuel costs, while promoting efficient and sustainable government operations in line with the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act.

Under the directive, all city offices are required to optimize energy use by switching off lights and equipment when not in use, maximizing natural lighting, and adopting energy-efficient technologies such as LED lighting and inverter appliances.

The memorandum also sets limits on the use of air-conditioning units, which will now operate only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Temperatures must not be set lower than 25 degrees Celsius, and units should be shifted to fan mode during lunch breaks.

To further cut energy consumption, personnel are encouraged to use the stairs whenever possible.

Elevator use will be prioritized for persons with disabilities, senior citizens, pregnant employees, and those with medical conditions.

Offices are likewise directed to transition to paperless processes, activate energy-saving modes on electronic devices, and ensure the proper shutdown of equipment after office hours.

The policy also covers fuel conservation, requiring vehicle-sharing arrangements, proper trip scheduling, regular maintenance of government vehicles, and the avoidance of unnecessary engine idling.

Each office must designate an energy efficiency coordinator and submit monthly reports on electricity and fuel consumption to monitor compliance.

Offices that achieve significant reductions in consumption may be recognized in future city initiatives.

Department heads have been tasked with strictly enforcing the measures, with noncompliance subject to appropriate administrative action.

Archival said cooperation among all offices will be crucial in helping Cebu City lead in energy conservation efforts, reduce operational costs, and contribute to environmental protection. (CAV)