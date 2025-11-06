Cebu City ensures sufficient leptospirosis medicines

CEBU City Councilor Dave Tumulak assured residents that there are enough medicines available for leptospirosis, particularly for those who were exposed to floodwaters following Typhoon Tino.

Tumulak, who chairs the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), said in an interview on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, that all barangay health centers across the city have stocks of leptospirosis medicine that were distributed even before the typhoon struck.

“There are available medicines in every barangay health center, and these were already given ahead of the storm,” Tumulak said.

He urged residents who had contact with floodwaters to immediately visit their respective health centers to receive the medicine, which is being provided free of charge.

However, the councilor said he could not provide the exact number of medicines distributed but assured that supplies in the barangays are sufficient.

Health authorities continue to remind the public to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms of leptospirosis such as fever, body pain, and red eyes, especially after wading through floodwaters. (CAV)