Cebu City environment office urges mayor to halt Monterrazas work

THE Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Ccenro) wants Mayor Nestor Archival to stop construction at the Monterrazas de Cebu project because the developer lacks earth-moving and tree-cutting permits.

Missing permits

In early January, inspectors used drones to check the site in Barangay Guadalupe and found possible violations. They discovered that the developer, Mont Property Group, moved large amounts of soil without the proper papers.

The developer allegedly failed to get a special hauling permit, which City Ordinance 2115 requires to extract and move earth materials. City officials also reported that they have no record of a tree-cutting application for the site.

While some work began earlier, strict rules passed in 2021 mean all clearing activities now need fresh approvals.

The City Council asked the Office of the Building Official (OBO) to stop the project in early February. However, OBO said environmental issues are not its job and sent the matter to Ccenro.

Because the environment office cannot legally order a work stoppage, it officially sent the request to the mayor on March 3.

National investigation

This local action follows intense national attention that started after severe weather hit the area late last year. Heavy flooding during Typhoon Tino in 2025 caused the central office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to launch an investigation.

The DENR filed criminal complaints against the developer in December 2025 for breaking forestry laws. It said the developer cut down more than 700 trees without permits, but the developer publicly denied these claims.

Public safety

People living near the project worry about their safety because removing vegetation makes rainwater flow down much faster. Without natural barriers to absorb the rain, nearby communities face a higher risk of severe floods and landslides.

The immediate future of the project and the safety of nearby neighborhoods now depend on the mayor. If the mayor takes "appropriate action" and signs the order, all construction will freeze to protect residents while legal cases continue. / EHP