Cebu City establishes ‘Mayor of the Night’ program

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has formally signed Executive Order (EO) 027, Series of 2025, establishing the “Cebu City Government 24/7 Service (Mayor of the Night),” a pioneering program that aims to extend local government services during nighttime hours, particularly for employees and residents active beyond regular office schedules.

The executive order, signed on October 23, 2025, officially creates the framework for round-the-clock city operations and authorizes Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña to oversee the program’s implementation under the authority and supervision of the mayor.

Archival said the initiative seeks to make government services more inclusive and accessible.

“Putting an office there will really help them. The P12 million is for three years. It doesn’t mean the whole amount will be used. We are focused on helping the people and supporting the economy,” he earlier said, defending the project against criticisms from the City Council.

Under the EO, the “Mayor of the Night” program will be implemented as part of the City’s effort to transform government operations into a 24-hour service framework, initially through a two-year pilot run located within or near Cebu I.T. Park in Barangay Lahug or in other 24-hour commercial districts.

The program will serve as a one-stop service center for residents, business process outsourcing (BPO) employees, and night-shift workers who have difficulty accessing city services during daytime.

Participating offices will include the City Treasurer’s Office, Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), City Health Department, and City Civil Registrar, offering transactions such as cedula issuance, business applications, health cards, and civil registry documents.

The EO also invites national government agencies such as the Social Security System, Pag-Ibig, PhilHealth, Bureau of Internal Revenue, National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine Statistics Authority, Land Transportation Office, and Philippine National Police to participate in extending their operations to nighttime hours.

Osmeña has been designated to oversee and coordinate the implementation of the program, including collaboration with local and national offices, under the control and authority of Archival.

The EO states that this arrangement “does not undermine the principle of separation of powers” as defined under the Local Government Code of 1991, since the vice mayor’s role is limited to coordination and oversight, not executive control.

Osmeña earlier told the Council that the City was under pressure to open the “Mayor of the Night” offices by January 1, 2026, stressing that delays could affect the lease contract and readiness of the service center.

According to the EO, funds for the project will come from available City Government funds or supplemental appropriations, subject to accounting and auditing rules.

The City may also enter into partnerships or lease agreements with private companies, including BPOs and property administrators, to maintain and operate the service center.

All procurement and leasing activities must comply with the Local Government Code, Republic Act 12009 (New Government Procurement Act), and rules set by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), and Commission on Audit (COA).

The issuance of the EO comes shortly after the Cebu City Legal Office (CLO) issued a recommendation on October 27, 2025, affirming that there was “no legal impediment” to the City entering into a multi-year lease for the program’s office space, provided certain technical conditions were met. (CAV)