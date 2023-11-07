Cebu City execs ‘no authority’ to remove MCWD chairman, members

THE Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) has turned down the Cebu City Government’s request for an issuance of a certificate of no objection to its recommendation to terminate members of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

In a response letter addressed to Cebu City Attorney Jerone Castillo, LWUA Administrator Vicente Homer Revil said local executives have no authority to remove MCWD Board of Directors chairman Jose Daluz III and members Miguelito Pato and Jodelyn May Seno.

RELATED STORY: