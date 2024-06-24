Cebu City eyed to host games for FIFA Women's Futsal World Cup in 2025

CEBU City is eyed to host some of the games for the first Federation International Football Association (FIFA) Futsal Women’s World Cup in November 2025 after the Philippines won the bid against six countries a month ago.

In an interview on Monday, June 24, 2024, Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president John Gutierrez said Cebu City has been chosen to host some of the games for the elimination, semi-final, or final of the futsal women world cup.

Gutierrez said Cebu was considered as host due to its existing healthy football community and available facilities.

“Nandito ako para makausap si Acting Mayor (Raymond Alvin Garcia) sana para humingi ng suporta para 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup (I am here to ask for support from Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia),” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez said the event will be participated by 16 countries.

He said the FIFA World Cup is one of the prestigious sporting events in the world, adding that the Philippines is so blessed to host the first Futsal Women’s World Cup.

“Ibang players from other countries like Spain and Italy, Brazil and Argentina nangangarap lang sila na makapunta sa world cup, but tayo as host qualified ma tayo. Tayo ang first participant ng first ever FIFA Futsal World Cup,” Gutierrez said.

(Other players from other countries like Spain and Italy, Brazil and Argentina, they only dream of going to the world cup, but we as hosts are qualified. We are the first participant of the first ever FIFA Futsal World Cup.) (AML)