Cebu City eyes annual LGBTQ+ commitment rites

A PROPOSED ordinance in Cebu City seeks to institutionalize an annual commitment ceremony for members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and other gender and sexual minority (LGBTQ+) community, providing a venue for public expressions of commitment, belonging and social recognition.

City Councilor Winston Pepito, who was recently appointed chairman of the women, LGBTQ+ and family affairs committee following Mayor Nestor Archival’s first State of the City Address on July 7, 2026, is pushing for the passage of the measure titled “City Commitment Ceremony Ordinance for LGBTQ+ Couples.”

The proposed ordinance aims to promote awareness against gender-based discrimination and foster an inclusive and dignified environment for all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression. It also seeks to ensure that members of the LGBTQ+ community receive social recognition for their committed relationships.

Annual ceremony

Under Section 5 of the proposed ordinance, the commitment ceremony will be held annually during Pride Month in June or in conjunction with other relevant civic, cultural, or social celebrations, as determined by the Cebu City Government, subject to applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

Eligible participants must be two consenting adults who self-identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community, are at least 18 years old and publicly declare that they are in a committed relationship.

Participation in the ceremony will be voluntary and free of charge. The ordinance also requires that the privacy and dignity of all participants be protected throughout the activity.

Implementing office

The proposed measure designates the Cebu City Anti-Discrimination Office as the implementing office responsible for administering and enforcing the program. It also requires that participants be treated with respect and protected from all forms of discrimination.

The ordinance further mandates the allocation of city funds for the program’s implementation, including coordination, venue preparation, documentation and accessibility services, subject to existing budgeting laws, rules and regulations. / Jinelle Rhea Simbajon, UP Cebu Intern