Cebu City eyes brackish water for firefighting

THE Cebu City Government is studying the use of brackish water from Pond A at the South Road Properties for firefighting and other non-potable needs as it prepares for tighter water supply during the ongoing El Niño phenomenon, which is expected to intensify in the coming months.

Mayor Nestor Archival said he has asked the disaster management team to look into buying a machine that can extract and process brackish water from the 60-hectare pond.

He said they want the system ready within six months.

Non-potable uses

The water would go to flushing toilets, washing, watering plants and fighting fires, easing the City’s reliance on drinking-quality supply.

“It does not necessarily have to be potable. It just needs to be suitable for use in our toilets, for washing clothes and other purposes,” Archival said.

The City uses a large amount of water at City Hall every day, the mayor said, so another source is needed for tasks that do not require drinking water.

Firefighting is the other major use Archival has in mind. Hydrant water is potable and could otherwise be used for drinking, he said, yet large volumes of treated water are discharged through the hydrant system during fires.

The City is also considering a large storage tank near Pond A so firefighters can reach the alternative supply right away.

Archival said the tank would give the city a ready reserve for fires instead of relying entirely on potable water from the hydrant network.

El Niño preparations

The plan is part of the City’s preparations for El Niño, which could further reduce water available from existing sources. Archival said hotter and drier conditions would put added pressure on supplies.

He said Pond A could be a substantial alternative source and would help preserve potable water for uses that require treated water.

The proposed system still needs a technical study to determine what equipment and treatment process would be needed, among other requirements.

For now, Archival said, the disaster team has been told to study the proposal and identify the equipment needed to use the water in and around Pond A. / CAV