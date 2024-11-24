Cebu City eyes dialysis center for Guba Community Hospital

THE Cebu City Government is planning to establish a dialysis center at Guba Community Hospital to serve residents of mountain barangays.

A feasibility study for the project will start in January 2025, Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.

Garcia said dialysis is important to patients with kidney ailments.

“Ang tao nga dili madialysisan, kuyaw kaayo mayatap (A person who cannot undergo dialysis is at great risk of dying). Dialysis equals life,” he said.

Cebu City Health Department Head Dr. Daisy Villa said on Saturday, Nov. 23, that she has yet to discuss the project details with the mayor.

The City, she said, does not have exact data on the number of dialysis patients as records are distributed across various hospitals.

Villa said the center’s staff would include health workers, senior health officers, and City Government employees, but specifics have not been finalized.

A dialysis nurse, who requested to be identified only as Kate, revealed to SunStar Cebu on Sunday, Nov. 24, the struggles faced by patients who miss sessions due to travel or logistical challenges.

She said delayed treatment can lead to severe complications, including water accumulation in the lungs, which may result in death.

Kate also pointed out that establishing a dialysis center in Guba would ease the burden on patients by reducing travel time and ensuring consistent treatment schedules.

According to Villa, the city has recorded 4,487 diabetes cases since 2023, though she did not provide a breakdown for 2023 and 2024. Diabetes and hypertension are leading causes of chronic kidney disease, which often requires dialysis.

The proposed dialysis center is expected to improve access to life-saving treatment for mountain barangay residents. / JPS