Cebu City eyes expanded autism, ADHD screening

CEBU City is considering an ordinance that would expand early screening and support services for children with autism spectrum disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder to reduce diagnostic costs and stigma, city officials said.

The proposed Cebu City Autism and ADHD Early Diagnosis and Awareness Ordinance of 2025, authored by City Councilor Michelle Abella-Cellona, seeks to institutionalize early identification and referral systems in schools and barangays, provide subsidized diagnostic services and strengthen public awareness campaigns.

The measure would train teachers, guidance counselors and school health personnel to recognize early signs of autism and ADHD and refer children for medical evaluation with parental consent. It would also mandate annual awareness training for school staff and parent-teacher associations.

To address financial barriers, the proposal includes an initial P10 million fund to subsidize diagnostic costs and support capacity-building in public health facilities.

During a public hearing, medical professionals urged the city to align the program with Philhealth mental health benefit packages, noting that initial screenings typically cost about P4,000 or more and are higher in Manila. They said many families remain unaware of available subsidies or have difficulty accessing them.

Public education

Advocates called for sustained public education to promote inclusive learning environments and warned that expanded screening must be matched with enough specialists to prevent long waiting times.

Abella-Cellona said the proposal addresses gaps in the current system, where early warning signs are often observed in schools but lack clear referral pathways. She said the measure is anchored on the Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities and includes safeguards for medical records under the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

If approved, the ordinance would require the city government to coordinate with public hospitals, schools and barangay health centers for implementation, including the possible expansion of services at the Cebu City Medical Center. (EHP)