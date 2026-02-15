Cebu City eyes fund to help poor families get legal electricity

A CEBU City councilor has proposed an ordinance to help reduce fire risks in informal settlements by helping indigent families in securing legal electricity connections.

Councilor Mikel Rama filed the “Cebu City Inclusive Electricity Access Program,” or Kuryente sa Katawhan, which seeks to create a revolving fund to cover utility deposits and application fees for qualified residents who cannot afford the upfront costs.

“While formal consumers benefit from regulated lifeline rates and safety standards, indigent households in informal settlements are barred from legal connections due to high upfront costs, specifically the bill deposits and application fees required by distribution utilities,” said Rama.

How the loan works

Under the measure, the City will advance up to P5,000 per household for connection-related expenses.

The assistance will be treated as a loan payable over 24 months, with repayments going to a Revolving Electricity Connection Special Account to fund future beneficiaries.

Rama said many urban poor families remain without legal electricity not because they cannot pay monthly bills, but because they cannot afford deposits and processing fees.

As a result, some resort to illegal “jumper” connections or informal submetering.

The Bureau of Fire Protection has repeatedly cited faulty wiring and illegal connections as leading causes of residential fires, especially in densely populated communities.

Once passed, the ordinance will require all approved installations to comply with standards set by the Energy Regulatory Commission. The Office of the Building Official will ensure service lines do not pose hazards or obstruct rights-of-way.

Priority electrification zones

To encourage infrastructure expansion, the proposal introduces Priority Electrification Zones (PEZ). Once at least 30 verified applicants are recorded in a contiguous area, the City Planning and Development Office may certify the site as a PEZ, signaling enough demand for utility expansion.

A Barangay Certification of Residency and Occupancy may serve as proof of tenure for applicants who lack land titles.

The measure also allows loan condonation in cases of force majeure or lawful displacement, subject to council approval.

Earlier, Rama endorsed a proposed ordinance seeking to help ease the burden on poor households connecting to the Metropolitan Cebu Water District by removing high upfront costs, reducing legal risks tied to informal settlements and encouraging infrastructure expansion into underserved areas. / EHP