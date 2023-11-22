Cebu City eyes gas stations as loading, unloading zones for PUVs

IN AN effort to improve traffic flow, the Cebu City Government plans to pilot test the use of gas stations as places for public utility vehicles (PUVs) to load and unload passengers during rush hour.

Around 30 owners, operators, and representatives of gas stations met with the Cebu City Traffic Management Committee (TMC) to discuss the "improvised lay-by scheme," which calls for using gas stations as passenger loading and unloading zones.

Councilor Rey Gealon, the chairman of the TMC, told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, that the owners had agreed to temporarily use the front area of their gas stations for PUV loading and unloading during peak hours, starting at 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. and at 4 p.m. up to 8 p.m.

Gealon said that the TMC has issued a resolution on the matter and that the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will assist with the implementation.

"Our roads are meant to flow continuously, except at intersections. In order to minimize travel time as well," said Gealon.

According to him, the pilot testing will take place on routes that have poor traffic flow, such as N. Bacalso Ave., Banilad-Talamban Road, General Maxilom Avenue, Escario Street, V. Rama Avenue, Gorordo Avenue, Archbishop Reyes Avenue, and P. Del Rosario Street.

Station owners were open to the idea that a portion of their property will be used to accommodate waiting passengers as long as traffic enforcers will be on site to oversee traffic.