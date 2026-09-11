Cebu City eyes housing credits

CEBU City is exploring a mechanism that would allow private developers to earn compliance credits by supporting government-led housing projects, as the City seeks to strengthen partnerships with the private sector and expand affordable housing supply.

Mayor Nestor Archival said the City is open to mechanisms that would allow government-led housing projects to form part of developers’ socialized housing compliance, including the possibility of advance compliance credits, subject to existing rules and approvals.

The proposal was raised during the 2026 Central Visayas Housing Summit organized by the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA) on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, where government officials and housing developers discussed ways to speed up housing delivery amid rising land, construction, financing and compliance costs.

Archival said the City wants to work more closely with developers in finding practical ways to fulfill socialized housing requirements while ensuring that projects remain viable.

The City is pursuing medium-rise housing projects in strategic areas, including Lorega, Pit-os and Budlaan, which are intended to provide housing opportunities for families in need while making better use of available government resources.

The mayor said housing cannot be addressed by government alone and called for stronger collaboration with the private sector.

Ken Salimbangon, president of SHDA-Central Visayas said for developers the challenge is increasingly about making affordable housing financially viable as costs rise across the development chain.

He cited land prices, construction costs, financing, logistics, labor, infrastructure limitations and regulatory requirements among the factors affecting the delivery and affordability of housing.

Salimbangon said the group called for a more predictable and efficient regulatory system, noting that delays in approvals tie up capital, increase project costs and ultimately affect the price of homes.

Archival said the City also needs to ensure that housing developments are supported by adequate roads, drainage, water, power and transportation infrastructure.

The discussions come as Central Visayas continues to experience urban and economic growth, increasing demand for housing while putting greater pressure on land and basic infrastructure.

Archival said the proposed compliance-credit mechanism could provide another avenue for government and developers to work together, but its implementation would depend on the specific rules governing socialized housing compliance and the approval of relevant agencies.

Salimbangon said stronger public-private cooperation, combined with faster permitting, reliable infrastructure and

innovative financing and development approaches, will be needed to expand the supply of affordable homes in the region. / KOC