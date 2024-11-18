Cebu City eyes more dams for potable water supply

THE Cebu City Government is open to a partnership for the construction of dams in the mountain barangays to address the high water demand and mitigate the growing saltwater intrusion into the aquifers, the natural underground reservoirs of water.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, that a public-private partnership for a dam project will help the city have the capacity to store rainwater, treat it into potable water, and then supply it to the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

Garcia issued the statement in response to an MCWD report on growing saltwater intrusion in Cebu City, which could lead to a water crisis.

Garcia stated that Cebu City requires 500-550 million liters of water per day (MLD), but the water district can only supply 200-250 MLD.

The high demand coupled with an inadequate water supply has led consumers and residents to dig wells for underground water, which Garcia believes has likely exacerbated saltwater intrusion in the city.

“Our problem is when it rains, we do not have dams. Only 10 percent is retained while almost 90 percent of the rainwater is just thrown back to the sea. It’s such a waste,” said Garcia.

Aside from dams, Garcia said MCWD is also venturing into desalination facilities, which is expected to minimize extraction of underground water.

MCWD report

Edgar Donoso, MCWD general manager, transmitted a report to the Cebu City Council last Nov. 13, on the situation of the groundwater in Cebu City with regards to saltwater intrusion.

This was in response to the council’s resolution last April 3, urging the water district to update the council on the saltwater intrusion situation in the city.

According to the report and maps MCWD presented, wells located in Barangays Apas, Lahug, Kasambagan, Luz, Hippodromo, Kamputhaw, Cogon Ramos, Zapatera, Santa Cruz, San Antonio, Sambag 1, Sambag 2, Pahina Central, Pahina San Nicolas, Ermita, Pasil, Suba, Labangon, Duljo Fatima, Sawang Calero, Mambaling, Basak San Nicolas, Basak Pardo, Cogon Pardo, and Inayawan are already placed on “mildy brackish area” category based on the extent of the brackish groundwater in Cebu.

These barangays are extracting water from wells already showing early signs of saltwater intrusion.

Meanwhile, Barangays San Roque, Parian, Kalubihan, Tinago, Tejero, T. Padilla, Lorega San Miguel, Carreta, and Mabolo are under the “moderately brackish area” category.

The data originated from a study analyzing the conductivity of water samples taken from wells in Cebu City, conducted by MCWD since June 2018.

The water conductivity analysis was also augmented with some findings from the Dutch-funded Water “REMIND project” back in 2005, to extend the coverage of the analysis.

Based on the study, a fresh groundwater’s conductivity must be below 1,000 microsiemens (a unit for electrical conductance) per centimeter (uS/cm). An increase in the conductivity already indicates saltwater intrusion.

The conductivity of 1,000 to 3,000 uS/cm is already considered “mildly brackish,” but still potable, while a conductivity higher than 3,000 uS/cm already falls under the “moderately brackish water” category and could already pose health risks to humans.

MCWD said that based on the study conducted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, saltwater intrusion might reach Barangay Talamban by 2030, due to illegal and over-extraction of groundwater by private entities.

Last April 2024, the council urged MCWD to carry out an information drive on the effects and ways to mitigate saltwater intrusion.

MCWD was also urged to intensify campaigns against illegal extraction of groundwater committed by private entities. / EHP