Cebu City eyes relief for Tino-hit biz firms

BUSINESSES in Cebu City affected by Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) may soon receive financial relief from the City Government. The City Council, during its regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, approved a resolution seeking the waiver of penalties, surcharges and other fees for the renewal and processing of business permits for establishments in areas hit by the storm.

THE PUSH FOR RELIEF. The measure forms part of the City’s broader post-disaster recovery effort to revive commerce and employment. Under the proposal, the Office of the Mayor will direct the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) to implement a waiver program to ease the financial burden on business owners struggling to resume operations.

Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr., the measure’s author, said the resolution was crafted in response to the widespread economic disruption caused by Typhoon Tino, which struck Cebu City on Tuesday morning, Nov. 4. The typhoon damaged properties, destroyed inventory, and halted business operations in several barangays.

“This move will allow affected business owners to get back on their feet faster,” Alcover said. He added that the initiative aims to revive economic activity in the affected barangays and restore confidence in the local economy.

The resolution notes that the City Government, through the council, earlier declared a state of calamity in Cebu City to enable immediate relief, recovery and rehabilitation measures.

THE LEGAL BASIS AND SCOPE. The resolution cites Section 192 of the Local Government Code of 1991 (Republic Act (RA) 7160) as its legal basis. This provision allows local government units to grant tax exemptions, incentives or relief when public interest requires it. Such exemptions or relief take effect only in the following calendar year and may be granted for no more than 12 months.

The resolution did not specify the number of affected businesses, but Cebu City has more than 50,000 registered establishments. The renewal of business permits usually takes place in January.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT. The resolution must first be approved by Mayor Nestor Archival. Once approved, the CTO will be directed to implement the waiver program.

The CTO will then coordinate with the Business Permit and Licensing Office, the Department of Trade and Industry and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office. These offices will work together to determine the affected areas and the applicable period for the waiver.

The same offices will also craft the implementing guidelines. This will include criteria for identifying eligible establishments, validation mechanisms, and documentation requirements to ensure accountability and transparency.

Copies of the approved resolution were furnished to the Office of the City Treasurer, the City Administrator and the Office of the Mayor for appropriate action.

WHY IT MATTERS. Alcover said the City must adopt a more proactive stance in addressing the economic fallout of disasters, adding that recovery in the business sector is crucial to Cebu City’s overall rehabilitation. Typhoon Tino left widespread destruction in the city, with reports of structural damage, inventory losses and prolonged disruption of livelihoods.

“The waiver of penalties, surcharges, and related fees for business permits of affected establishments will provide much needed financial relief and allow them to recover and resume operations faster, thereby contributing to the restoration of the local economy,” a portion of the resolution read. / CAV