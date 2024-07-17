Cebu City eyes renting machines to dredge, desilt major waterways

THE Cebu City Government is considering renting machines for dredging and desilting the city’s major waterways to prepare for the La Niña phenomenon, which is expected to bring more rain and worsen flooding.

The use of mechanized equipment will help the City save money in terms of manpower and fuel, according to retired general Melquiades Feliciano, chief implementer of the Task Force Gubat sa Baha.

Feliciano told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, that they are prioritizing Estero de Parian and Lahug River.

The machine, he said, can fill a 24-ton dump truck in 30 minutes.

If proven effective, Feliciano said the City Government plans to rent several machines from Innomech Tooling and Engineering Services, through a budget of P100 million from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO). The machines will be used for the rest of the year if the rental pushes through.

He said the City could not procure these machines as they were not included in the expenditure programs of the CCDRRMO for this year.

Feliciano said that he could recommend purchasing these machines next year.

Demo test

A demo test of the technology was held at Estero de Parian on Tuesday, to determine if the equipment can effectively remove garbage and sludge from contaminated waterways within the city.

Aside from Estero de Parian and Lahug River, Cebu City’s major waterways are the Butuanon River, Guadalupe River, Mahiga River, Kinalumsan River and Bulacao River.

Some of the flood-prone barangays include T. Padilla, Tisa, Labangon, Kinasang-an, Mabolo, Carreta, Pardo, Basak and Cogon Pardo.

Feliciano, in a phone interview Tuesday, explained the revised method for removing dirt and silt from the riverbed.

Instead of deploying a backhoe and truck directly in the riverbed, the new approach involves using a suction cup connected to a pipe. This suction system will extract the sediment from the riverbed and transport it through the pipe. The pipe will then deposit the material directly into hauling trucks positioned above the river on the opposite bank.

Feliciano said the cleaning of rivers often relies on manual labor and backhoes, and operating backhoes face challenges in accessing smaller rivers. Despite these limitations, backhoes are still effective in removing large debris.

The use of a machine addresses these issues, according to Feliciano.

Flooding problem

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia went to the Estero de Parian to lead the demo testing of the machine.

In an interview, Garcia said the problem of flooding is everyone’s concern.

However, Garcia was not able to witness the demo testing due to a delay. The acting mayor was busy Tuesday as it was the closing ceremony of the 64th Palarong Pambansa, which Cebu City hosted.

The test was pushed through at 12:30 p.m. and witnessed by other City personnel.

Randy Cuandot of the Task Force Gubat sa Baha said the process of dredging and desilting refers to the removal of fine sand, rocks, mud, and other sediments and debris from the river to clear out its channel and allow it to flow properly during strong rains.

This will also allow garbage collectors to separate sediments from waste instead of segregating them manually.

In the case of Estero de Parian, it will take around 15 to 30 days to make the river 1.5 meters deeper than it is after the removal of silt and other sediments.

An organic solution curated by OMS Waste Technology Inc. will then be used to eliminate the foul odor and murky sludge from the river. The company assures that the chemical is purely organic and is not hazardous to the environment or the community.

Meanwhile, City Councilor Jerry Guardo said the use of mechanized technology is just among the short-term solutions that the City Government is working on as it seeks long-term solutions to the flooding problem.

Guardo further added that the test was a success and that the equipment was fully functional.

He added that a second test will be conducted using the full set of the machine, which will include an excavator and a bridging conveyor in the first week of August. / EHP, JERRY YUBAL, VSU INTERN