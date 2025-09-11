Cebu City eyes rollout of P20-per-kilo rice before yearend

THE long-delayed P20-per-kilo rice program is expected to be rolled out before the year ends, but Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival warned that its implementation will depend on the availability of rice stocks from the Department of Agriculture-Food Terminal Inc. (DA-FTI).

“Before the yearend, mag-expect na ta nga ma-implement na ni siya, but ang point ana is kung wala na tay bugas, wala na tay mahimo kay dugay man kaayo ta,” Archival said in an interview on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

(Before the year ends, we can expect this to be implemented, but the point is if we no longer have rice, we can’t do anything about it because we acted too late.)

The mayor welcomed the City Council’s decision giving him authority to sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with DA-FTI after three previous deferrals.

He thanked the councilors who supported the measure, saying this now allows City Hall to formally coordinate with DA-FTI.

“Karun naa na koy authority, at least makapahibaw na ta sa FTI nga kung naa pa moy bugas diha nahabilin, then we are actually interested,” he said.

(Now that I have the authority, at least we can inform FTI that if you still have rice left there, then we are actually interested.)

Archival explained that the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) will be tasked to identify the beneficiaries based on poverty mapping in every barangay.

Barangay captains will then handle the distribution under the supervision of DSWS.

He assured that corruption will not taint the program since the City will remit funds directly to FTI, which will then release the rice once payment is made.

The DSWS will handle the distribution to barangay captains, who in turn will be tasked to sell the rice to identified beneficiaries.

The City Council approved the resolution on Wednesday, September 10, with a narrow 7-6 vote and one abstention.

The measure, sponsored by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr., authorizes Archival to sign a deal with DA-FTI for the rollout of the rice subsidy program.

Under the MOA, the National Government and the City will each shoulder a P6.50 subsidy per kilo, bringing the retail price down from P33 to P20.

DA-FTI will deliver well-milled rice to the city’s warehouses, while City Hall will oversee the sale and distribution to qualified residents.

The approval brings Cebu City in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s flagship P20-per-kilo rice program, a campaign promise he made in 2022.

Apart from the P20-per-kilo rice, DA-FTI also offered FTI-25 and RFA-25 varieties under the “Rice for All” program at P35 per kilo, which was first launched in Visayas provinces on May 1. (CAV)