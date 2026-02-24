Cebu City eyes safety rules for upland tourism

CEBU City is considering new safety rules for its growing outdoor tourism sites after a deadly accident highlighted gaps in oversight.

The proposed ordinance, authored by Councilor Dave Tumulak, would set standards for mountain barangays and waterways known for steep terrain, strong currents and sudden weather changes. It comes as city officials push to open more highland destinations, including waterfalls and interior mountain trails, to visitors.

How can Cebu City expand outdoor tourism while keeping hikers and visitors safe?

A fatal accident prompts action

The measure was introduced July 29, 2025, after a hiker died at Budlaan Falls, after he was swept away by strong currents during bad weather.

The incident drew attention to the risks in upland and river sites, especially during sudden downpours. Cebu’s mountain barangays and waterfalls have become popular with local trekkers and adventure seekers, but safety systems have not always kept pace with the increase in visitors.

During the first public hearing at the City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, Councilor Sisinio Andales questioned whether additional safeguards were necessary, noting that no other major incidents involving foreign tourists have been recorded in Cebu’s upland destinations.

Still, Tumulak said earlier accidents involving local hikers and residents show the need for clearer rules.

What the ordinance would require

The proposed measure outlines several new requirements for organizers and visitors:

• It would mandate participant registration for trekking and similar activities. This would allow authorities to track visitors more quickly in remote areas.

• It would require standardized safety briefings before activities begin. Organizers would need to explain site-specific hazards, including steep terrain and changing weather conditions.

• It would call for early warning systems and hazard signs in high-risk areas. Barangays would also be required to set up command posts to coordinate emergency response.

The proposed ordinance promotes the use of trained local guides. Under the draft, violators could face fines starting at P1,500, imprisonment, or revocation of permits and licenses. A portion of collected fees would go to barangays to support enforcement.

Regulatory gaps

Discussions during the hearing revealed that trekking groups are not registered with the City Tourism Office. Off-road activities offered as resort amenities also operate without formal monitoring.

City Tourism Officer Ann Marie Vestil said the ordinance seeks to prevent accidents as outdoor tourism expands, adding that better coordination and clearer rules are needed, especially in remote areas where response times can be slow.

Mayor Nestor Archival has expressed interest in opening more sites with waterfalls and interior mountain sites to the public. Vestil said many areas remain inaccessible due to the lack of right of way and limited infrastructure, including monitoring systems and emergency coordination.

Community concerns

Outdoor enthusiasts have requested that regulating motocross and off-road motorcycle activities be included in the ordinance, citing concerns over soil erosion, noise and trespassing on private land. They said there’s a need for designated routes, permits and clear penalties.

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office recommended conducting carrying capacity studies before opening new trails to limit ecological damage. It also proposed restrictions in protected, cultural and historical areas.

Andrea Xayide Gaurana of Pamutan Trail Fest said organized trail events support local vendors, including karinderyas and sari-sari stores. She urged stronger training for the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in high-angle and wilderness rescue. She also called for training barangay residents as local medics.

Neil Mabini of the National Mountaineering Federation of the Philippines offered technical assistance, including basic mountaineering courses and search-and-rescue support.

A representative of the Philippine Islands Conservation of Karsts recommended expanding the ordinance’s coverage to activities such as rock climbing, caving, bikepacking and orienteering. The group also warned against unregulated social media recruitment of joiners without safety protocols.

Access issues

Some participants in the public hearing raised concerns about proposed fines and requirements for specialized gear, saying stricter rules could limit access for students and low-income outdoor enthusiasts.

City officials now face the challenge of balancing safety, environmental protection and public access. If approved, the ordinance could reshape how outdoor adventures are organized and monitored in Cebu City. / EHP