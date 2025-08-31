Cebu City eyes to test CBRT routes mid-Sept.

THE Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project, a key component of Cebu City’s long-term urban mobility plan, is preparing for the dry run of its first package after years of planning and construction.

The Cebu City Government has pushed for an early start. It requested that the dry run begin on Sept. 15, 2025, after initial reports suggested a later start.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr), which is implementing the project, is finalizing preparations. These include turning over newly constructed bus lanes and stations.

Testing the system

A dry run is a test of a transport system before it becomes fully operational. For the CBRT, this means running buses on the new dedicated lanes to check for issues and ensure smooth operations.

Transport agencies worldwide often use dry runs to refine routes, test vehicles, train staff and let the public adjust to new systems. In France, for example, Paris’ RATP tested new tram lines without passengers to confirm signals and schedules worked and to help drivers and pedestrians adapt.

For the CBRT, the DOTr is responsible for:

finalizing the operational plan;

creating a traffic management plan;

identifying and preparing the buses; and

hiring staff for the new stations.

Proposed route

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival has been pushing for the trial run and proposed a longer route than initially planned.

The route would run from Cebu IT Park and Cebu Business Park to SM Seaside City Cebu, using the new dedicated bus lanes along Osmeña Blvd.

It will pass Fuente Osmeña Circle and Cebu Normal University before reaching the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) on Natalio Bacalso Ave.

This proposal differs from the earlier plan, which would have limited the route to the Provincial Capitol–CSBT corridor.

What to expect

During the dry run, the City Government plans to enforce a traffic discipline zone to keep private vehicles out of the bus-only lanes.

The project manager, Norvin Imbong, said preparations are ongoing.

The first dry run will use 20 buses from the existing Cebu Interim Bus Service (Cibus), the same units now operating between IT Park and SM Seaside. These buses are modern and air-conditioned.

The mayor is also negotiating for free rides during the test period so the public can experience the service at no cost.

The 13-meter buses can carry up to 87 passengers, while 18-meter buses may be deployed during peak hours, with a capacity of at least 100 passengers.

What will be tested

Buses: 20 Cibus units will be deployed.

Stations: New stops will be checked for electricity, lighting and staff readiness.

Traffic management: Authorities will monitor how buses and private vehicles interact at intersections.

Commuter flow: Passenger boarding, alighting and movement through stations will be observed.

What won’t be final yet

Fare system: The automated smart card system is not ready. Fares may be free or subsidized.

Fleet size: Only 20 buses will run, far fewer than the full planned fleet.

Route length: The dry run covers just the 2.38-kilometer first package, not the full 13-kilometer corridor.

Integration: Feeder routes and interconnections with other systems are not yet in place.

Why this matters

The dry run is a critical step. It will expose problems before full service begins, help refine schedules and station design, and give commuters and motorists time to adjust.

For Cebu, it also signals long-awaited progress after years of delay. The P28.78-billion project has faced setbacks since it was launched in 2014. These included a suspension in 2024 due to concerns over heritage protection, with critics opposing stations near the Capitol and Fuente Osmeña Circle.

Looking ahead

The DOTr targets full operations by 2026 or later. Later phases of the CBRT will extend the system to 13 kilometers with 17 stations, a depot and a terminal.

The long-term goal: a modern transport network that eases congestion, cuts emissions and supports Cebu’s urban growth, officials said. / EHP