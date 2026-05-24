Cebu City faces anti-rabies vaccine shortage amid rising demand

CEBU City’s shortage of anti-rabies vaccines was caused by reduced budget allocations for veterinary biologics and increased demand amid rising rabies concerns and expanded vaccination efforts in barangays, according to the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF).

The disclosure exposed mounting challenges in the city’s rabies prevention program, including budget constraints, inconsistent estimates of the dog population, and rising vaccine demand as the city intensifies its anti-rabies campaign.

In an interview, DVMF head Jessica Maribojoc said the city’s current supply gap stemmed from lower allocations for veterinary drug and biologics procurement, coupled with growing demand for vaccines due to increasing rabies-related concerns from 2025 to 2026.

She added that the deployment of more trained vaccinators in barangays also contributed to faster vaccine consumption as the city intensified its anti-rabies campaign.

“The increased demand for rabies vaccines was also driven by rising rabies cases and the availability of trained vaccinators in the barangays,” Maribojoc said.

The DVMF disclosed that Cebu City still needs around 10,000 to 11,000 vaccine vials to meet the recommended vaccination coverage needed to effectively control and prevent the spread of rabies among dogs.

According to Maribojoc, the city has so far vaccinated 10,903 dogs this year, while the total number of vaccinated animals, including cats, has reached 16,220.

Using the City’s 2016 baseline dog population of 167,261, the DVMF said Cebu City needs to vaccinate at least 117,083 dogs annually to meet the minimum 70 percent vaccination coverage recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Based on current vaccination figures, the city still needs to vaccinate around 106,180 more dogs to achieve the target.

Maribojoc explained that the 70 percent benchmark is internationally recognized as the minimum threshold needed to achieve herd immunity and interrupt rabies transmission among dogs.

“The World Health Organization has established that vaccinating at least 70 percent of the at-risk dog population annually is the minimum threshold required to achieve herd immunity,” she said, citing guidance from both the WHO and the World Organisation for Animal Health.

The DVMF also noted that Cebu City’s estimated dog population varies depending on the computation model used.

Records from the department show that the city’s 2016 baseline placed the dog population at 167,261.

However, newer projections based on human population ratios estimate the current dog population at between 106,200 and 265,500.

Maribojoc said the vaccine shortage was already present when she assumed office as officer-in-charge in January 2026.

She noted that during her previous stint as OIC from June 2021 to May 2024, the department consistently sought increased allocations for veterinary biologics, which helped prevent shortages during that period and allowed vaccine supplies to last until 2025.

“This was the reason why we did not experience any shortage of rabies vaccines during that period,” she said.

The issue on the city’s limited vaccine supply surfaced during a public hearing on a proposed ordinance authored by Councilor Paul Labra II seeking to institutionalize guidelines on responsible pet ownership, humane community pet care, and stray animal management in Cebu City.

During the discussions, councilors raised concerns over the city’s ability to strengthen vaccination campaigns and enforce stricter pet ownership policies amid the shortage.

The proposed ordinance seeks to address increasing stray animal concerns, animal bite incidents, low vaccination coverage, and improper disposal of pet waste, while also promoting pet registration and microchipping as part of the city’s broader rabies prevention and animal welfare efforts. (CAV)