Cebu City faces P1 billion garbage crisis after deadly landfill collapse

FOLLOWING a tragic landfill collapse that claimed 36 lives earlier this year, Cebu City is now wrestling with a massive waste management crisis. With local dumpsites closed, the City is forced to haul its trash 60 kilometers away. Now, officials are scrambling to find a permanent solution before garbage disposal costs hit a staggering P1 billion.

Racing against time

Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered the Department of Public Services to quickly clear a temporary garbage holding area at the South Road Properties (SRP). The City set a strict deadline of March 15, 2026, to remove the waste near Pond A.

This cleanup comes after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources warned the local government about storing trash near a wildlife habitat. Beyond following the rules, officials want to restore the SRP as a prime coastal spot for dining and tourism.

The root of the emergency

The current crisis started on Jan. 8, when a devastating trash slide at the Binaliw Sanitary Landfill killed 36 people. This tragedy forced the immediate shutdown of the operation. The situation worsened when a second facility in the northern town of Consolacion suddenly stopped accepting Cebu City’s garbage.

A costly journey

Because of these closures, Cebu City must now transport its waste to a landfill in the town of Aloguinsan. This 60-kilometer trip causes severe daily logistical hurdles and a massive increase in City spending. Officials are currently preparing a supplemental budget just for rising garbage disposal costs, which could reach P1 billion.

Looking for local solutions

The daily struggle highlights the difficulty of following the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, a national law that requires sustainable waste disposal. While a small transfer station might temporarily stay at the SRP to stage waste, officials are studying closer alternative sites, including an area in Barangay Inayawan.

To help reduce the load, Mayor Archival recently inspected a facility at the Carbon Public Market. There, workers redirect 12 tons of waste daily into local composting efforts. While this is a step in the right direction, it only handles a fraction of the city's total trash output.

A high-tech proposal

To solve the problem long-term, City Councilor Winston Pepito is pushing for a modern, high-capacity waste processing system. After visiting a government facility in Malolos City, Bulacan, he is proposing a local incineration plant that uses pyrolysis machinery.

A plant built for Cebu City would need to be three times larger than the Bulacan model to process 200 tons of garbage every day. The defining issue is the estimated P400 million price tag for the new plant.

City leaders must now study if spending P400 million upfront to build this modern facility is the best way to permanently reduce the looming billion-peso disposal expenses. / EHP