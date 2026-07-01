Cebu City faces severe shortage of school guidance counselors

ONLY seven guidance counselors are currently serving across all public schools under the Department of Education in Cebu City.

Cebu City Councilor Paul Labra II revealed the severe shortage of guidance counselors in the city’s public schools following concerns raised during the regular session of the City Council last June 23, 2026.

On Wednesday, July 1, Labra expounded that many schools are without designated counseling professionals, leaving school teachers to assume guidance counseling responsibilities despite the growing need for mental health and psychosocial support among students.

Massive personnel shortage

“This is to shed light among our fellow members in the council on the extent of the problem in giving assistance to our school children and students,” Labra said.

Among 91 public schools in the city, only seven guidance counselors are assigned to school districts, meaning they must supervise multiple campuses. Labra emphasized that the City needs an in-place guidance counselor in every school to implement extensive programs for students.

Labra noted that the shortage has long existed but resurfaced following a tragic school shooting in Tacloban City on June 22.

Mobilizing volunteer counselors

He said the Cebu City Government is taking immediate steps alongside Councilor Michelle Cellona, chairperson of the committee on health, to address the problem by convening trained guidance counselors, psychologists, counseling practitioners and medical experts to explore the deployment of volunteer counselors in public schools.

“The purpose of the meeting tomorrow is to address the shortage and to raise awareness of the urgent need for guidance counselors. From this group, we can get volunteers and compensate them,” he said.

Pushing for higher pay

One of the expected legislative interventions of the City Council is to push for a higher salary grade for guidance counselors, noting that the current Salary Grade 11 and stringent qualification requirements discourage applicants from entering government service.

The convention is scheduled for Thursday, July 2, at Cebu City Hall and will be spearheaded by Cellona.

During his privilege speech on June 23, Labra called on committees whose mandates cover school-related concerns to work together in addressing the issue.

As chairman of the committee on public order, Labra said his committee convened government agencies and key stakeholders to discuss the recent school shooting in Tacloban City and similar concerns that could affect Cebu City.

Focus on mental health

The discussions revealed that, aside from strengthening school security infrastructure, authorities must also address students’ personal struggles, particularly those involving mental health.

Labra said many students already carry emotional and psychological burdens before they arrive at school, but the lack of comprehensive mental health programs and services limits access to help.

He emphasized that educational institutions should not be solely blamed for the situation, noting that while mental health issues have long existed, incidents of violence linked to these concerns have reached a level that many communities were unprepared to confront.

“Although mental health issues have long been a recurring problem for ages, the extent to which this has caused a violent incident is something that all of us are not ready to accept,” Labra said. / Mi Kizziah Reeve Tantog, UP Cebu Intern