Cebu City faces shortage of anti-rabies vaccines

REDUCED budget allocations for veterinary biologics and rising demand triggered an anti-rabies vaccine shortage in Cebu City, according to the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF).

The disclosure exposed mounting challenges in the City’s rabies prevention program, including budget constraints, inconsistent dog population estimates and increasing vaccine demand amid an intensified immunization campaign.

In an interview, DVMF head Jessica Maribojoc said the supply gap stemmed from lower spending on veterinary drugs and biologics, alongside an expansion of vaccination efforts across local barangays.

“The increased demand for rabies vaccines was also driven by rising rabies cases and the availability of trained vaccinators in the barangays,” Maribojoc said.

Vaccine deficit

The DVMF disclosed that Cebu City still needs around 10,000 to 11,000 vaccine vials to meet the recommended coverage required to effectively control and prevent the spread of rabies among dogs. According to Maribojoc, the City has vaccinated 10,903 dogs this year, while the total number of vaccinated animals, including cats, has reached 16,220.

Population targets

Using the City’s 2016 baseline dog population of 167,261, the DVMF said Cebu City needs to vaccinate at least 117,083 dogs annually to meet the minimum 70 percent vaccination coverage recommended by the World Health Organization. Based on current figures, the City must immunize around 106,180 more dogs to achieve this target.

Maribojoc explained that the 70 percent benchmark is internationally recognized as the minimum threshold needed to achieve herd immunity and interrupt rabies transmission among dogs.

“The World Health Organization has established that vaccinating at least 70 percent of the at-risk dog population annually is the minimum threshold required to achieve herd immunity,” she said, citing guidance from both the WHO and the World Organisation for Animal Health.

The DVMF noted that Cebu City’s estimated dog population varies by computation model; while the 2016 baseline placed the population at 167,261, newer projections based on human population ratios estimate the current total between 106,200 and 265,500.

Supply history

Maribojoc said the vaccine shortage was already present when she assumed office as officer-in-charge (OIC) in January. She noted that during her previous stint as OIC from June 2021 to May 2024, the department consistently sought increased allocations for veterinary biologics, which helped prevent shortages during that period and allowed vaccine supplies to last until 2025.

“This was the reason why we did not experience any shortage of rabies vaccines during that period,” she said.

Proposed ordinance

The limited vaccine supply surfaced during a public hearing on a proposed ordinance authored by Councilor

Paul Labra II seeking to institutionalize guidelines on responsible pet ownership, humane community pet care and stray animal management in Cebu City. During the discussions, councilors raised concerns over the City’s ability to strengthen vaccination campaigns and enforce stricter pet ownership policies amid the shortage.

The proposed ordinance seeks to address increasing stray animal concerns, animal bite incidents, low vaccination coverage and improper disposal of pet waste, while also promoting pet registration and microchipping as part of the City’s broader rabies prevention and animal welfare efforts. / CAV