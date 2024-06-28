Cebu City fire officer nabbed for alleged bribery

THE personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP 7) were surprised to hear that the head of the Fire Safety Enforcement Section of Cebu City Fire Station was caught in an entrapment operation by the National Bureau of Investigation Central Visayas (NBI 7) on Thursday afternoon, June 27, 2024.

According to Fire Chief Superintendent Roberto Genave, the director of the BFP 7, it was a great shame for their organization to have one of its members arrested on charges of bribery and corruption.

If found guilty during the investigation, the said fire officer may face dismissal from service.

Senior Fire Officer 3 Wendel Villanueva, the Cebu City Fire Station's information officer, said that the accused is their coworker who has the title of fire inspector and is responsible for approving buildings that have undergone fire safety inspection by their office.

"It was a very bad news for us because it truly tarnishes the image of the Bureau of Fire Protection not only the BFP region 7 but of course the whole BFP, but one thing I would say again and again we do not tolerate such unlawful activities," Genave said. (AYB, TPT)