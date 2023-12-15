Cebu City firecracker zone still in SRP

THE South Road Properties (SRP) will still serve as the location for Cebu City's fireworks zone, which is scheduled to open on December 20, 2023.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) deputy city director for operations, said they have been working with the Regional Civil Security Unit (RCSU 7) to open the firecracker zone, which was postponed because of the recent fire incident involving fireworks in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City.

Six people have already died as a result of that incident, according to the report from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office.

So far, 15 vendors have already applied permits from the RCSU 7 to sell pyrotechnics in SRP.

Rafter said that in order to ensure that the fireworks zone is safe and to prevent another incident like the Babag fire, the CCPO and the RCSU 7 will jointly inspect the site.

However, they are still awaiting the Police Regional Office's (PRO 7) official list of fireworks that are permitted and prohibited from sale.

According to Rafter, anyone caught selling pyrotechnics outside of the designated area may face arrest and have their goods seized. (AYB, TPT)