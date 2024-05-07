Cebu City flexes muscle, grabs top spot in Cviraa medal tally

The rest of the top 10 teams in the medal tally are Tagbilaran City (11-12-3), Mandaue City (7-12-12), Cebu Province (6-10-20), Negros Oriental (6-10-7), Bayawan City (5-4-4) and Toledo City (4-0-5).

Cebu City got the bulk of its medals in the secondary division at 20-15-12, good for second spot.

Dumaguete City leads the secondary level with 20-16-13, while Bohol is third at 9-5-10. Lapu-Lapu City (8-6-3) and Negros Oriental (6-9-3) are at Nos. 4 and 5.

In the elementary division, Cebu City leads the tally at 9-9-8, just ahead of Tagbilaran City (9-7-3) and Lapu-Lapu City (9-3-2).

Meanwhile, Cebu City will have a chance to add to its tally after making the semifinal round in girls basketball, where they will face Talisay City, a 55-46 winner over Dumaguete City.

The winner between Talisay and Cebu will face Bohol in the final after the Boholanos routed Negros Oriental, 63-35, at the University of San Carlos North Campus.

In futsal, Mandaue City advanced to the semifinal after routing Negros Oriental, 7-2, while in chess, Lance Nathaniel Orlina of Negros Oriental kept the top spot after winning all matches after the first five rounds with two to go at the University of the Philippines Cebu. / ML with ANS student journalists