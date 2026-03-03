Cebu City garbage crisis: No expansion without justice for 36 lives lost

NEARLY two months after a tragic waste collapse in Barangay Binaliw claimed 36 lives, the push to reopen or expand the landfill is meeting resistance. City officials are now demanding accountability and a clear investigation before any more trash is moved into the area.

Tragedy Unresolved

On Jan. 8, 2026, a massive trash slide at the Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS) landfill buried nearby areas. The disaster killed 36 people—mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters. While the bodies have been buried, the questions surrounding their deaths remain unanswered.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) closed the facility immediately after the slide. However, the community is still waiting for a final report to explain why the structure failed and if the landfill was operating illegally as an open dumpsite.

A legal crime scene"

In a powerful speech on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, Councilor Joel Garganera argued that the city should not even be talking about using the site again yet. The Cebu City Government is currently seeking approval to use three hectares of the 17-hectare landfill.

"Thirty-six lives were lost," Garganera told the City Council. "As of today, where is the justice for them? Where is the accountability?"

Garganera pointed out a troubling fact: discussions about expanding the landfill began just 24 hours after the disaster, while rescuers were still recovering bodies. He maintained that until the investigation is finished, the site remains a "moral and legal crime scene."

Search for a solution

With the Binaliw site closed, Cebu City is struggling to find a place for its garbage. Officials are looking at temporary spots, including areas at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Garganera warned that any new site must follow the law. Under the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 (Republic Act 9003), open dumps are strictly prohibited. He insisted that any solution—whether it involves new technology or waste-to-energy systems—must meet proper sanitary standards.

Restitution and trust

Garganera suggested that if the city eventually returns to Binaliw, the additional three-hectare area should be provided to the city for free as a form of payment for the tragedy, rather than becoming another expense for taxpayers.

The pending DENR-EMB report will be a turning point. It will determine if the landfill operator broke environmental rules, which could lead to criminal charges. There are also calls for the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to get involved.

Why this is important

This isn't just a story about where to put trash; it's about making sure a disaster like this never happens again. Similar tragedies, like the Payatas slide in 2000 and a recent slide in Rizal province on February 20, show that landfill safety is a national problem. For Cebu City, the path forward requires balancing the urgent need for waste disposal with the fundamental right to justice for the families left behind.